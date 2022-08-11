Man indicted in double shooting in southeast Memphis, DA says

A man captured on surveillance shooting into another vehicle has been indicted in the death of a young man and the wounding of his aunt.

Jalen Hill was indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Hill is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond, the DA said in a press release.

The shootings occurred at approximately 3 PM on Oct. 9, 2021, when Hill pulled up next to another vehicle at a stoplight at the busy intersection of Boeingshire Road and Shelby Drive.

Video captured by a Real-Time Crime Center pole camera showed Hill leaning out of the driver’s seat and shooting into the car next to his, DA said.

A passenger in that car, Donquez Driver was struck six times and died from his wounds.

Driver’s 59-year-old aunt, who was in the driver’s seat, was struck once in the back and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Hill was developed as a suspect and was arrested two days later.

