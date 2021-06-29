Man indicted on drug, firearm counts arrested in North Huntingdon drug sting

Jun. 29—A Pittsburgh man indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on illegal narcotics and firearm possession charges was jailed without bond in the Westmoreland County Prison on Tuesday after his arrest in a North Huntingdon undercover drug sting.

Hazeon "Ace" Kidd, 20, was arrested by township police on two counts of manufacture, delivery and possession of a controlled substance and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility outside of the Huntingdon Inn Motel along the 13000 block of Route 30 on Monday.

Kidd was arrested as he delivered more than a brick of heroin, 73 stamp bags, to a confidential informant at the hotel — a deal that was arranged by police Det. Shane Rebel, according to court documents.

Rebel reported in court papers he used an informant to set up a purchase of heroin using marked cash at a room in the motel.

Through telephone calls and text messages, Rebel reported that the suspect, known as "Ace" to the informant, said he was going to arrive at the motel as a passenger in a brown Toyota van driven by another man.

After conducting the transaction in the rear of the motel for the heroin that was stamped "Brown Doodle," Rebel, who was inside the motel room, signaled other police in marked units to arrest Kidd.

"Ace entered the front passenger side of the van and was surrounded by the cover police units (and taken into custody)," Rebel wrote.

In addition to the unspecified amount of marked cash used in the drug transaction, Rebel reported police seized $86 plus two cellphones that Kidd was carrying.

On June 9, Kidd was among four people, two from Clairton and two from Pittsburgh, indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating multiple federal narcotic and firearm laws, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The five-count indictment named Kidd; Jamiel Green, also known as Jamiel Clifford, 24, also of Pittsburgh; Deonte Reddick, 20, and Tyrieke Hammonds, 24, both of Clairton, as defendants.

The four were arrested May 13 in the same car following a traffic stop by Allegheny County police along Marion Circle in Clairton during a "violent crime suppression detail."

All four men illegally possessed firearms and contraband, according to the indictment. Kidd was carrying heroin, crack cocaine and a loaded, Taurus 9 mm handgun, the indictment said.

According to federal dockets, Kidd was released on $25,000 unsecured bond in the federal case.

During Tuesday's arraignment, District Judge Wayne Gongaware refused to set bond for Kidd and ordered him held in the county prison pending a preliminary hearing July 7.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .