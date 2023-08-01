Man indicted on drug trafficking, with specifications to forfeit a firearm, car and cash

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton man was recently indicted by a Coshocton County grand jury on two separate cases related to illegal drugs.

Eugene B. McCall, 70, was indicted in one case with trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and two counts of having weapons under disability, third-degree felonies, from an incident on June 28. The trafficking charges include a one-year firearm specification and specifications to forfeit a firearm, a 2010 white Mercedes Benz and $2,040 in cash.

McCall is unable to have firearms related to a 2001 conviction for aggravated robbery in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court and convictions in 2013 and 2017 for drug possession in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported executing a search warrant in the 500 block of Cambridge Road where suspected drugs, cash, drug related items and a firearm were recovered.

In a second case, McCall was indicted with possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies, from an incident on April 20.

McCall is currently an inmate of the Coshocton Justice Center on a $100,000 bond.

In another indictment, Tanner L. Marcum, 30, of Warsaw, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, for an incident on March 29. The drug in question was methamphetamine.

In April, Marcum was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine from an incident on March 24. The indictment said the incident occurred within the vicinity of a school.

Marcum is currently an inmate of the Coshocton Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: 70-year-old Coshocton man indicted on drug trafficking charge