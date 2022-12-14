Man indicted in fatal Kaneohe stabbing

Dec. 14—An Oahu grand jury Monday returned an indictment against a 51-year-old man, charging him with murder in the Dec. 6 stabbing death of a 77-year-old security guard in Kaneohe.

The grand jury indicted William Michael Bell with second-degree murder in the death of Michael "Mike " Chu of Kailua.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office determined Chu died of multiple stab wounds. The manner of death was classified as a homicide.

Bell's arraignment is scheduled to be held Thursday at Circuit Court. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

The deadly stabbing occurred in the parking lot near 24 Hour Fitness at the Windward City Shopping Center on the morning of Dec. 6.

Honolulu police in court documents said a witness heard an argument in the parking lot at about 5 :50 a.m. When he heard someone scream for help, the witness walked toward the commotion and saw a male walk away from a sedan.

He then noticed a significant amount of blood on the ground immediately outside of the driver's-side door of the sedan and Chu in the driver's seat with multiple stab wounds, police said.

A Securitas security guard was in the security office waiting to be relieved by Chu, who was scheduled to work at 6 a.m., when he heard a verbal confrontation coming from the parking lot. When he reached the lot, the guard saw Chu "clutching his chest area " and a male walking away from the driver's side of Chu's car, police said.

The guard and witness rendered aid to Chu until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over. Chu was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The witness who rendered aid to Chu told police he recognized the suspect as a panhandler who frequents the shopping center.

That afternoon, officers of the District 2 Crime Reduction Unit responded to Kamehameha Highway and Olive Avenue in Wahiawa after a caller reported a possible sighting of the suspect in the stabbing case.

Upon arrival, police saw Bell with multiple knives in his front pants pocket and an expandable baton in a holster on his waist, court documents said.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of carrying a deadly weapon.

Through a police investigation, Bell was identified as a suspect in the Kaneohe stabbing. Police arrested him Dec. 7 at Honolulu District Court following his court appearance in the separate deadly weapons case.

Chu, a husband and father of two adult children, was going to be a grandfather for the first time in the coming weeks.

He was a founding member of the Kailua Community Basketball League. Prior to working with Securitas, Chu worked in administration at St. Francis School. He also worked at Saint Louis School and St. John Vianney Parish School.