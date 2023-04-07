Man indicted in fatal Marietta street racing crash

Apr. 7—A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a Stone Mountain man on two charges of vehicular homicide stemming from a fatal street racing crash last year in Marietta.

Troy Donte Armstrong, of Stone Mountain, is accused by prosecutors of racing another vehicle on South Cobb Drive, west of Cobb Parkway, before a crash which resulted in the death of the other racer.

According to an arrest warrant, Armstrong was driving a 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX, racing with Edwin Gutierrez, who was driving a 1997 Honda Prelude.

The two were heading eastbound on South Cobb Drive around 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 12 of last year, and "attempted to outdistance each other," according to Cobb police.

Per the warrant, Gutierrez lost control of his car, entering the oncoming lanes of travel while spinning counter clockwise. The right side of his car collided with the front of a third car, a Ford Explorer, which was driving westbound.

Gutierrez was killed in the crash, and the driver of the Ford was injured, per the warrant.

Armstrong stopped at the scene of the crash and admitted to police he had been racing, according to the warrant. Armstrong told police the cars were traveling between 90 and 100. An officer calculated that the Honda was moving at 125 mph immediately before the crash. The collision occurred in a 45 mph zone.

Police arrested Armstrong on April 19 of last year, according to court records. He was released from custody on a $30,000 bond.

A hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled, according to court records.