Man indicted in federal court, accused of distributing fentanyl across Sacramento region

A Sacramento-area man charged with murdering an El Dorado County woman after reportedly giving her a fentanyl-laced counterfeit pill was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on suspicion of eight counts related to distributing fentanyl across the capital region, prosecutors said.

Kamaal Yusuf, 22, faces federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with an intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl powder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and having an unregistered short-barrel rifle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors alleged Yusuf in May 2022 distributed fentanyl pills two times in Sacramento County and once in Yolo County. They added in the news release that he worked to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl in El Dorado, Sacramento and Yolo counties.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office charged Yusuf with first-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old woman and furnishing marijuana to a child more than 14 years old, according to an office spokeswoman.

Yusuf was described by federal prosecutors as a West Sacramento resident and by El Dorado County authorities as an Elk Grove resident.

Yusuf is accused of selling blue M30 pills to a Shingle Springs couple, according to the Mountain Democrat newspaper. Gillian Peterson-Murray died in May 2022.

He is due back in El Dorado Superior Court on Oct. 13 for a trial-setting conference in the homicide case.