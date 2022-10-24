Man indicted for firing gun inside, outside bar

Oct. 23—An Odessa man arrested in September after witnesses said he fired a gun multiple times inside and outside a local bar has been indicted on 14 counts of deadly conduct and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 after officers received a fight call at The Lift on Seventh and when they arrived, witnesses said during the fight, Tarango got a gun out of his vehicle and forced his way back into the bar, an Odessa Police report stated.

The witnesses said he pointed the gun at the bar manager's face and at several patrons before he fired multiple rounds in all directions, according to the report.

Tarango was released from the Ector County jail Oct. 11, indicted Oct. 17 and then re-arrested Friday. He posted surety bonds of $750,000 and was released again.

The aggravated assault charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. The deadly conduct charges are a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.