Man indicted on first-degree murder charge in South Shore Plaza shooting death

DEDHAM — A Norfolk County grand jury indicted a man Monday on a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting another man in the head at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree earlier this year.

No arraignment date has been set for Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard. Police allege Hammond-Desir shot Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Dorchester, on Jan. 22, in front of Beasley's girlfriend and her 3-year-old child inside the mall. He is also charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license.

The grand jury also indicted Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Attleboro, on charges of accessory after the fact and carrying a firearm without a license. Hammond-Desir has been held without bail since he was arraigned on Feb. 16, 2022. Schwartz was ordered held on a $20,000 cash bail when she was arraigned in Quincy district court on Jan. 28.

Julius Hammond-Desir is charged with murder in Quincy District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in connection with a shooting at South Shore Plaza.

No court date has been set for the arraignments of Hammond-Desir or Schwartz, said David Traub, spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, in a press release.

Feb. 16, 2022: Man accused of South Shore Plaza shooting charged with murder, held without bail

Beasley was shopping in a store on the main floor of the Braintree mall when police say Hammond-Desir allegedly shot him with a pistol. Assistant District Attorney Anne Yas said at a district court arraignment that Hammond-Desir confronted Beasley and shot him seconds later, then left the mall.

In a police report filed with court, State Police said video surveillance shows Hammond-Desir and Beasley talking briefly near the entrance to Forever 21 just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. The video then shows Hammond-Desir lift his shirt and shoot Beasley in the head, authorities said.

In the police report filed for Schwartz's arrest, State Police Trooper Matthew Dunne said Schwartz told a friend and her mother that Beasley had pulled out a gun. Schwartz told her friend that the encounter started because Beasley thought Hammond-Desir was staring at him.

Yas said during Schwartz's arraignment that she drove Hammond-Desir to an apartment where he hid and she contacted him while he was hiding. Dunne said in his report that Schwartz brought him food from a restaurant while he hid in Randolph.

Hammond-Desir was arrested in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston by Braintree, Boston and State Police, the Norfolk County district attorney's office said after his February arraignment. He was wanted by police for nearly four weeks before his arrest.

The January shooting was the third time in recent memory shots were fired inside the mall. A 15-year-old bystander was hurt in a 2020 shooting, and in 2017 members of rival gangs happened to bump into each other in Macy's shoe department. Gunshots were fired, but no one was hurt.

Patriot Ledger reporter Mary Whitfill and former reporter Joe Difazio contributed to this report. Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Maynard man indicted on murder charge for South Shore Plaza killing