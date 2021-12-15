Man indicted in Flatwoods murder

Dec. 15—GREENUP — The man accused of shooting Kurtis Carter to death in Flatwoods on Nov. 3 has been indicted by a Greenup County grand jury, according to court records.

Daniel J. Morgan, 29, of Flatwoods, was indicted Dec. 10 on one count of murder, to counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of persistent felony offender in the first-degree.

Morgan is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond.

According to court records, Morgan shot Carter in the driveway of a home in the 2700 block of Reed Street. After interviewing witnesses, police zeroed in on Morgan, corroborating his movements with surveillance footage at local businesses and a car he is accused of driving in the shooting.

Morgan served about eight years in Ohio after a 2012 car chase that started in Russell and ended in Ironton, according to court records. He was released in 2020, records show.

The grand jury also indicted Morgan in a separate case from August, when he was found with a stolen car, according to court records.

Morgan has been charged in that case with receiving stolen property in excess of $1,000 in value and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com