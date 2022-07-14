Man indicted following deadly shooting at Memphis motel, DA says

A Raleigh man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a teen last year during an argument in a motel parking lot.

Ezekiel McClain was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree murder.

McClain is being held without bond, the DA said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 AM on Oct. 8, 2021, at the Jackson Heights Hotel.

McClain confronted Deterrio Brown in the parking lot.

After a verbal argument, McClain pulled out a gun and shot Brown, DA said.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

McClain told police he shot him after Brown struck him in the eye.

