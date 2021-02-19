Man indicted in Georgetown child exploitation case

Feb. 19—GEORGETOWN — A Maine man who drove to Georgetown to allegedly have sex with a minor was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Boston for that charge and for possessing child pornography.

Patrick Plummer, 29, of Parsonsfield was indicted on a count of attempted enticement of a minor, a count of intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age and a count of transportation of child pornography, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling's office.

Plummer was charged by criminal complaint and arrested last month.

Federal authorities allege Plummer communicated through various messaging applications with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl and devised a plan to meet the "child" in Georgetown for sex.

On Sept. 26, Plummer allegedly drove from Maine to a predetermined location in Georgetown as they had planned. Police arrested Plummer at the local and found four cell phones, a computer and a spring-operated knife.

A preliminary analysis of the electronic evidence seized from his car revealed more than 100 images and videos of child pornography on at least three devices. The analysis also revealed evidence that Plummer was logged into the account from which he communicated with the undercover officer. A forensic analysis of the devices is ongoing.

Plummer admitted he traveled from Maine to meet the alleged 13-year-old girl, that he was talking to approximately 10 underaged girls, and that investigators would find child pornography on his devices, according to court documents.

The charge of attempted enticement of a minor provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. The charge of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The charge of transportation of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison. All three charges carry a minimum of five years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which the U.S. Department of Justice created in 2006 to protect children from exploitation and abuse. For more about Project Safe Childhood, visit: projectsafechildhood.gov/.