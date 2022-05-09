Man indicted in girlfriend’s stabbing death, DA says

A Whitehaven man who called police from a motel last year to tell them he had just killed his girlfriend was indicted by a grand jury, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

Derriontay Perry, 24, was indicted Thursday on one count of second-degree murder.

According to investigators, Perry called 911 shortly before 4 a.m. on June 5, 2021.

He said he’d just killed his girlfriend inside a room at the Travelodge in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Kristie Orange with a stab wound to her neck.

Investigators said Perry told them that he had gone to sleep following an argument with his girlfriend.

He said he was awakened by his girlfriend “smothering” him with a pillow while threatening to stab him with a knife.

Perry said he easily overpowered her, put the pillow over her face, and then stabbed her in the neck.

Orange was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her three young sons, who also were in the room, were not injured.

Perry was not at the hotel when police arrived, but he called 911 again and told police he was at a nearby location on Millbranch Road, where he surrendered.

Perry, who has more than a half dozen unrelated pending criminal charges, is being held on a $2 million bond.

Records show Perry is a violent felon, with past convictions of robbery and aggravated assault resulting from what police described as a botched armed robbery attempt in which he allegedly fired a gun.

