Man indicted for gross abuse of corpse involving missing Huber Heights woman

Dec. 31—A Dayton man is charged in connection to a missing Huber Heights woman whose body was found in July in a Dayton field.

Harrison Deon Williamson, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse between July 18 and July 27, according to the indictment returned Thursday.

The body of 27-year-old Brooke McCullough was found July 27 in a field in the 2400 block of Nancy Avenue near Gilsey Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

She had been reported missing two days earlier to the Riverside Police Department, which investigated the case against Williamson.

McCullough was believed to have died from an overdose, Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said previously.

He also said that investigators do not believe that she died where her body was discovered.