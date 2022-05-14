Man indicted in hammer attack during 'dispute over bicycles' in Dayton

May 14—A 50-year-old man indicted Friday is accused of striking another man with a hammer earlier this month in Dayton during a dispute over bicycles in Dayton.

George Edward Green of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Police responded around noon May 6 to the 2200 block of East Fifth Street. A man who called 911 told police that he was hit with a hammer around his head and body. The suspect, identified as Green, fled in a green Cadillac and the victim was treated at Miami Valley Hospital, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A detective found the suspect's car near McLain and Jude streets, and police found Green at a house in the 1600 block of McLain Street. During an interview with a detective, Green "acknowledged chasing [the man] with a hammer due to a dispute over bicycles," court documents read. "George Edward Green said he 'blacked out' during the assault and did not remember what happened."

Police also reported finding a hammer, the suspected weapon, at the McLain Street house.

Green remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.