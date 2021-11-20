Man indicted in highway crash that killed young Knightdale police officer last month

A grand jury has indicted a man on multiple felony charges in relation to a crash last month that killed a young Knightdale police officer, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Charges were filed against Dedric Romero Privette, 40, on Oct. 28, and indictments were subsequently returned against him by a grand jury, Freeman said Saturday. Privette will be held on a $2 million secured bond, Freeman said.

Privette was indicted on seven charges — driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, two counts of felony failure to move over resulting in serious injury or death, and aggressive driving, according to online court records.

His first court appearance will be on Dec. 6 in Wake County, court records show.

Privette was being investigated after officials said he slammed his 2011 Mercedes-Benz into two stopped police cars on Interstate 540, early on the morning of Oct. 17.

Knightdale police officer Ryan Hayworth, 23, who had just joined the department in July, was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh, where he died of his injuries. His training officer, Cody Hagler, suffered serious injuries but is recovering and attended a candlelight vigil for Hayworth attended by hundreds of Knightdale residents on Oct. 20.

The crash also seriously injured Privette, also of Knightdale, and another driver who was involved in a single-car crash Hayworth and Hagler were investigating when they were struck.

Warrants have been issued against Privette but have not yet been served as he is still hospitalized, Knightdale spokesperson Terrence Dove said in an email.

Privette’s blood alcohol level was approximately 0.18 at the time of the crash, Dove said. That is more than double the legal limit in North Carolina, 0.08.