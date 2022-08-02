Man indicted in homeless camp murder

Aug. 2—A Gainesville homeless man was indicted on murder charges in the fatal shooting of another homeless camp resident in May, according to court documents.

Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, was charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the May 13 shooting of Billie Lee Davis, 37.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they believe Davis and Morales-Valle were arguing before Morales-Valle shot him with a handgun. Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel previously told The Times Davis was shot twice.

The convicted felon weapons charge stems from Morales-Valle's previous conviction for aggravated assault in October 2020 in Hall County Superior Court.

Morales-Valle's committal hearing in Magistrate Court had been delayed twice due to attorney representation issues.

Magistrate Court officials said Morales-Valle requested a public defender, but he did not have an attorney able to represent him earlier this month.

The Times reached out to Les Aiken, who at one point was appointed to represent Morales-Valle, Monday, Aug. 1.