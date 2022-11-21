Man indicted for homicide after stabbing at apartment building in central Sioux Falls

A Minnehaha County grand jury has indicted a Sioux Falls man in connection with a homicide that occurred in central Sioux Falls last month.

Isaiah Rain Dubray, 24, was indicted within the last week and is facing the following charges in connection to the incident, according to court documents:

One count of murder in the first degree

One count of murder in the second degree

One count of attempted murder in the first degree

Three counts of aggravated assault

The charges stem from a reported stabbing at the 500 Block of West 9th Street. Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the scene around 5:24 a.m. on Oct. 30, where Dubray allegedly arranged to meet Stewart Wayne Mousseaux Jr. to exchange keys, according to court documents.

Officers who had arrived on scene confirmed Mousseaux Jr., 37, had multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after attempting life-saving efforts, according to court documents.

Law enforcement did a sweep of the apartment Mousseaux Jr. came from, and found a second stabbing victim. Sioux Cheyenne GarnierStanley, 46, had was "severely wounded" and had an "unknown number of stab wounds" to her face, torso and legs, according to court documents. A tip of one of her fingers was also severed, according to the documents.

GarnierStanley was taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment and underwent surgery for her stab wounds. A search warrant was executed in the apartment, during which detectives discovered a kitchen knife block with two knives missing, according to court documents.

Dubray was arrested on Oct. 31. He's currently being housed at the Minnehaha County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man indicted in stabbing that left 1 dead, another injured