Man indicted on ID theft, federal fraud charges

Jan. 28—BOSTON — A former Everett man was indicted Thursday on identity theft and fraud charges in connection with schemes to fraudulently obtain an apartment and pandemic-related relief funds, according to a press release from United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Tedje Menard, 27, was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft. The indictment stems from an arrest and charges filed in November 2021.

According to the US attorney's office, in or around November 2020, Menard applied to rent an apartment in East Boston using the name and identity of another person. In June 2021, Menard allegedly submitted an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application in the amount of $40,000 using the same fake name and personal identifiable information of the other person.

It is also alleged that in April 2021, Menard used his own name to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the amount of approximately $20,833. In the loan application, it is alleged that Menard falsely represented his business' total gross income in 2019 and his criminal history.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.