Man indicted in January Smyrna killing

Apr. 3—A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a Henry County man for murder.

Kendrick Keontae Faust, 27, of Hampton, Georgia, was indicted last week on several charges related to the death of Chelsea Baptist in January.

In an arrest warrant, Cobb police accused Faust of shooting and killing Baptist at a home on Radford Circle, off Church Road in Smyrna. Police also accused Faust of shooting and injuring another woman at the scene.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege Faust attempted to cause the death of Baptist's unborn child by shooting her in the abdomen.

The shooting occurred between 7:17 and 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to the warrant.

Baptist was 28, according to her obituary, and the sister of the other woman who was shot. Baptist worked as a restaurant server and lived in Lithonia.

Faust was indicted for malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit feticide, and a gun charge.