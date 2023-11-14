Man indicted in Jefferson Twp. shooting he said was accidental

Nov. 13—A Jefferson Twp. man indicted Monday in a shooting earlier this month that critically wounded another man reportedly told investigators it was accidental.

Michael MacInnes, 58, was issued a summons to appear for his Nov. 28 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Deputies were dispatched around 10:10 a.m. Nov. 3 to the intersection of South Union and Derby roads in Jefferson Twp., where they found a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and left chest.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Monday he remained in the intensive care unit but has regained consciousness, was taken off a ventilator and has been able to speak to detectives about the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators at the scene followed a lengthy blood trail, and a K9 track led to a trailer parked on property in the 1600 block of South Union Road where MacInnes lived, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division in Trotwood.

MacInnes initially told investigators that he heard gunshots and sirens but had not witnessed a shooting. However, the owner of the house on the property returned home and showed deputies text messages reportedly from MacInnes saying he shot a man in the leg for trying to steal his bicycle, according to the document.

"The property owner advised (the gunshot victim) had been living in a van parked on the property and he and MacInnes suspected (the gunshot victim) of recent tool thefts. The property owner stated MacInnes had a pistol and likely shot (the gunshot victim) over a dispute regarding theft," the affidavit read.

During a formal interview with detectives, MacInnes said he heard his bicycle chain being cut and confronted the thief.

"MacInnes claimed he had intended to scare the thief, but had tripped and accidentally discharged the firearm several times at (the gunshot victim), who MacInnes initially claimed not to know despite living upon the same property," the document read.

MacInnes told detectives the firearm, a 1911 style handgun, was inside a plastic bag in a cooler on his porch.

Detectives did not find any blood or casings underneath the trailer's porch awning, which reportedly was where MacInnes said the shooting happened.

"The blood trail, beginning within Derby Road and a spent projectile at the edge of the driveway were approximately 30 feet from MacInnes' claimed scene," the affidavit stated.

MacInnes is free on $25,000 bail.