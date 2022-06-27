Man indicted after killing his father and grandmother in 2021, DA says

A man is indicted after shooting and killing his father and grandmother in 2021, according to the Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Police said it happened on Sept. 12, 2021, after midnight when Andre Christopher Jones called 911 and told them he found his father and grandmother dead.

The shooting happened in a home they all shared at the 1400 block of Amarillo Street near Cherokee Park, police said.

RELATED: Father, grandmother found dead; son charged with murder, court records say

According to court documents, the first officer arrived in a minute and said he smelled gunsmoke in the home and added there was no sign of a break-in.

The officer said Jones told him he had made a trip to a nearby store and that he discovered the bodies upon his return.

However, video from neighborhood cameras showed no one entering or leaving the home during that time frame, according to police.

Investigators found a gun and matching shell casings near the body. They also found a handgun with blood on it and an empty magazine, according to court documents.

Police said they found the grandmother’s body in the hallway and the father’s in a bedroom. Both had been shot at least a dozen times.

Jones is indicted on two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is being held without bond.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: