Man indicted after killing girlfriend’s son over $5 debt in 2021, DA says

A North Memphis man has been indicted in the 2021 shooting death of his girlfriend’s teenage son, according to the Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

It happened on July 12, 2021, around 2:15 a.m in the 800 block of Randle Street where the 18-year-old victim, Zaqune Harris, lived with his mother, according to a release.

Court documents revealed that Michael D. Robinson, 32, and Harris got into an argument over a $5 debt and that when the argument got heated, Robinson went to his car and got a gun.

He shot Harris once in the chest, then placed the gun back in his car and moved the car a short distance from the scene, according to court documents.

Harris was pronounced dead when the paramedics arrived.

According to a release, Robinson was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

He is being held without bond.

Robinson has a prior conviction for aggravated assault, according to court documents.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: