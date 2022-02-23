Man indicted in killing of Rhodes College student Drew Rainer

A man has been indicted on felony counts including first-degree murder for the death of Drew Rainer, a Rhodes College student who officials say was killed during a home invasion in October.

A grand jury indicted Rainess Holmes III, 36, on several felony counts including "premeditated first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, murder in the perpetration of a burglary, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated robbery and convicted felon in possession of a handgun," the district attorney's office wrote in a release Tuesday.

Holmes is being held without bond.

Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman and Assistant District Attorney Forrest Edwards are handling the case, per the release.

Drew Rainer, 22, was fatally shot during a home invasion on Oct. 3, 2021, near his school, Rhodes College.

Rainer, 22, was killed in the early hours of Oct. 3 during a home invasion near the college, officials have said. He was shot in the chest as he was trying to protect a 20-year-old student, who Rainer's family identified as his girlfriend. She was shot in the hand.

Rainer and his girlfriend were among five people in the house on N. McLean Boulevard when Holmes and others broke in, demanding electronics and other valuables, officials said.

Police were later able to track one of the stolen iPads to the Summer Inn, on Summer Avenue, where Holmes had checked into a room. He escaped by running into a drainage ditch, but was later arrested at a residence in Binghampton, officials said.

In January, CrimeStoppers announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to arrests in the case. Rainer's family added $3,000 to the additional $2,000 CrimeStoppers usually offers, the organization said in a release.

Calls to the tip line are anonymous: 901-528-CASH (2274).

After Rainer's death, Rhodes students gathered on campus to remember the classmate they knew: A loving, kind friend and talented musician.

Rainer's abrupt death was difficult to process for the family, too, said his uncle, Jim Rainer.

"It's hard enough being an uncle. It's heartbreaking to look at my brother and my sister-in-law and my nieces and nephews. As you can expect, that's just the hardest part," Jim Rainer said in October. "You're here today and you're gone tomorrow. Just living your life."

