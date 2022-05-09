Man indicted after killing Wendy’s employee in 2021, DA says

A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a Wendy’s employee last December.

Investigators said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021 at a Wendy’s in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike..

According to court documents, Joshua Moore, 35, was in the drive-thru line at Wendy’s. He was told at the window to pull forward and that his food would be brought to him.

However, Moore went inside the restaurant and started arguing with employee Terrance Edwards, 34, investigators said.

Moore then walked out, went to his car, and waited outside the restaurant. When Edwards came outside, Moore shot him, according to the District Attorney.

Edwards who was struck in the torso and the left thigh was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later, according to court documents.

Moore was developed as a suspect after a tip to CrimeStoppers and was identified by several witnesses

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to a release.

