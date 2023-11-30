Man indicted for manslaughter in champion cyclist’s SF death

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal grand jury indicted a man for involuntary manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in connection with the April death of champion cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Boyes was riding a bicycle near the Presidio Golf Course on April 4 when he was fatally struck by a car on Arguello Boulevard. Eyewitnesses said the suspect car swerved across the center line of Arguello Boulevard and into the bicycle lane, striking Boyes.

Arnold Kinman Low, 81, was allegedly driving the car that hit Boyes. Low is accused of being drunk at the time of the crash, the DOJ said.

“Driving while under the influence of any amount of alcohol can have serious and sometimes fatal consequences,” the DOJ said.

Boyes frequently went on rides in the Presidio for training before his death. He was a well-known figure in San Francisco, according to the SF Bicycle Coalition.

“The outpouring of sadness on social media speaks to Ethan’s kindness and generosity of spirit,” the coalition wrote after his death.

Boyes held the national record for Men’s 40-44 Sprints. At the 2019 USA Cycling Masters Track National Championships, he defended his title and qualified fastest out of the 200m flying time trial by over half a second.

The United States Attorney for the Northern District of California is in charge of the case because the Presidio Trust is under federal jurisdiction.

