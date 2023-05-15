Man indicted on manslaughter charge in crash that claimed life of 5-year-old Worcester girl

A man has been indicted on charges in connection with a crash in 2022 that claimed the life of a 5-year-old Worcester girl, prosecutors announced Monday.

Christopher Remillard, 58, of Auburn, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and negligent driving of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Those charges are in the death of Candice Asare-Yeboah. The spokesperson for the district attorney noted that Remillard was also indicted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury for injuring Candice’s mother.

Officers responding to a report of a crash outside Queen Beauty Supply on Strafford Street on April 18, 2022, found Candice and her mother injured in the street, according to Worcester police.

Both Candace and her mother were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Candace passed away weeks later from her injuries.

Asha Nyarko-Asare, Candace’s mother, said at the time that her daughter fought hard in the hospital but that there was too much “damage” to overcome.

Asha broke her leg in three different places.

Witnesses said Asha was stuck underneath the car, while Candice was found unconscious dozens of feet away from her mom.

Remillard was originally charged in Worcester District Court. He’ll face a superior court judge at a later date.

Relatives of Candice established a GoFundMe page to help support her family.

