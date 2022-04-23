Man indicted in Miamisburg SWAT standoff

Apr. 22—A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a man for his role in a SWAT standoff at a Miamisburg apartment earlier this month.

Jeffrey Myers, 41, is facing obstructing official business, resisting arrest and inducing panic charges, according to a grand jury report.

Around 4:25 p.m. on April 12, a Miamisburg patrol officer saw a man they recognized as having a felony warrant in the 500 block of Cherry Hill Drive, according to police. When the officer pulled into the apartment complex, the man reportedly went into the apartment and refused to come out.

SWAT was called to respond because the man, who was later identified as Myers, wouldn't leave the apartment and because police had additional information that he was armed, Miamisburg Sgt. Jeff Muncy previously said.

The standoff ended around 8:37 p.m. Chemical munitions were used during the incident, so Myers was taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg as part of the police department's protocol, Muncy said. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Myers is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.