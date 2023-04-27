Man indicted in Mililani chemical attack

Apr. 27—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 21-year-old man who is accused of throwing acid on his ex-girlfriend in Mililani, resulting in severe chemical burns to her face and body.

The grand jury indicted Paul M. Cameron Wednesday on a charge of second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearm charges. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $2 million aggregate bail and is expected to be arraigned at Circuit Court in the coming days.

The alleged attack occurred on the night of April 7 in the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot at Kipapa Drive in Mililani.

Honolulu police responded to a call of an aggravated assault at about 9 :30 p.m.

Witnesses told police a woman ran into the gym screaming for help and that her skin was burning. Honolulu police in court documents said the victim sustained "severe chemical burns to her face, shoulders, back and lower extremities."

The victim, 20, told police investigators an unknown masked male approached her and pointed a gun at her. She saw a flash but did not hear a gunshot. The male then allegedly threw an unknown liquid on her before running off.

Court documents alleged Cameron attempted to cover his whereabouts on the night of the attack.

Detectives questioned Cameron who told police he was hiking near Hana ­uma Bay with a friend at the time. Police interviewed that friend who said she did not hike with him that night.

Police executed a search warrant of Cameron's cell phone that allegedly showed data points that indicated his phone was in the area of 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani on the night of the attack. It also included data points that appeared to show his phone in East Oahu at the same time.

Court documents claim Cameron visited a website two days before and two days after the attack.

Police said the website advertised a computer program that can "change GPS location."

Officers also executed a search warrant on T-Mobile for Cameron's cell tower data, which allegedly showed his phone in the area of Mililani and Pearl City between 8 :45 p.m and 10 :30 p.m. on April 7. Police said there was no cell tower data that showed Cameron's phone anywhere near Hanauma Bay during the same time period.

Court documents allege Cameron had a text conversation with another person about a week before the attack regarding purchasing a ghost gun.

Police said he also asked a friend whether he knew how to get hydrochloric acid. When the friend asked what he needed that for, Cameron said to "clean stuff."