A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted an East Westwood man just over a month after a fatal crash in North Fairmount that killed a woman and critically injured three others.

Terrance Freeman, 28, is facing felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a grand jury report released Wednesday.

Cincinnati police said Freeman was driving a 2012 Infiniti G37X outbound on Harrison Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 5 when he went off the roadway, striking two utility poles.

Freeman and two passengers sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, while a third passenger, identified by police as a 26-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court records do not list when Freeman is scheduled to appear in court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man indicted month after fatal crash in North Fairmount, court records say