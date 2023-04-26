Man indicted on multiple charges including drug trafficking after high speed chase and crash

Apr. 26—A Middletown man who was on probation for a 2021 drug conviction at the time of a high-speed chase and crash last month has been indicted on multiple criminal charges.

Christopher L. Spicer II, 22, was arrested March 18 in connection with an incident began when officers tried to pull him over in the lot of Auto Zone on Central Avenue, according to Middletown police.

Police said Spicer, who they believed to be associated with a homicide suspect, backed up the vehicle, striking a marked patrol unit, and fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Central.

Spicer then ran multiple red lights and drove left-of-center into oncoming traffic through "several major and highly traveled roadways" in the city before a crash occurred as a result of the fleeing vehicle's reckless operation and disregard for traffic control devices at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane.

At one time, Spicer was traveling an estimated 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on Roosevelt Boulevard, Cox testified. The officer testified in a preliminary hearing he was driving 90 mph and Spicer was driving at least that fast.

When Spicer ran a red light at Roosevelt and Jackson, at least his third red light violation, his vehicle, a reported stolen 2022 Ford F-150, struck a Dodge Charger traveling northbound in the intersection.

Officers found a loaded AK-47, about 27 grams of suspected fentanyl and $3,000 in cash in Spicer's vehicle, according to police.

On Wednesday, a Butler County grand jury indicted Spicer for possession of drugs (fentanyl), trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and two counts of vehicular assault, all felonies. He also is charged with misdemeanor driving under suspension and a probation violation.

In 2021, Spicer was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to possession of heroin.

He is housed in the the Butler County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.