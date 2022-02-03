Man indicted on multiple child sex charges in Butler County

Feb. 3—A Hamilton man has been indicted on multiple child sex charges, including rape, according to Butler County court records and officials.

Thomas Edward Philpot, 63, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on five counts of rape, nine counts of gross sexual imposition, all felonies, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between December 2012 and March 2017. The rape charges allege the victim was under the age of 10.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the indictment involves five victims who are minors.

"They are young as opposed to older children," Gmoser said.

Philpot was acquitted of sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition in 2010 in Butler County following a jury trial.

Gmoser said after that case more people came forward, and the investigation continued.

Philpot was not in custody Thursday. The case has been assigned to common pleas Judge Michael Oster.