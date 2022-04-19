Man indicted for murder, accused of shooting man from moving car in Dayton

Apr. 18—An 18-year-old from Dayton indicted Monday is accused of fatally shooting a man last month while firing a gun from a moving vehicle into another car in Dayton.

Chandler Lamar Brown Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, which each carry three-year and five-year firearm specifications. He also was indicted for discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, with a three-year firearm specification; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Dayton police were called around 1:45 a.m. March 26 to the 1100 block of North Broadway Street after receiving multiple reports of gunfire after Brown reportedly fired a gun from a moving vehicle at another car.

The driver of the second vehicle, 47-year-old Anthony Render, was shot and succumbed to his injuries two days later, police said.

"Upon arrival officers located a vehicle that been involved in a crash and observed the adult male driver was unresponsive," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said. "Officers forced entry into the vehicle to provide aid and found the individual was suffering from gunshot wounds. The driver was transported to the hospital by medics where his condition was determined to be life-threatening, and tragically he died [March 28] as a result of his injuries."

Brown has been in the Montgomery County Jail since his April 6 arrest by Dayton police.