Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton

A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday.

A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count of murder in the death of Ernest A. Appiah, 29, of Worcester, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a body about 25 feet into the woods off of Asnebumskit Road on the morning of March 5 pronounced found Appiah dead suffering from a fatal gunshot to the torso, the DA’s office said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled Appiah’s death a homicide.

Fuller was arrested at his home in July and has been held without bail since his district court arraignment.

He is slated to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Jan. 5, 2023.

