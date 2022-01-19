Man indicted on murder charge in connection with July killing of Terre Haute detective

A Terre Haute man was indicted on several charges Wednesday, including murder of a federal officer, in connection with the July killing of Greg Ferency, a Terre Haute police detective who was serving on an FBI task force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Shane Meehan, 45, was also indicted on charges of attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death in the July 7 incident.

Court records say Meehan drove his pickup truck to the FBI resident agency building in Terre Haute and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building. Ferency walked outside shortly after and Meehan shot him, according to court documents.

A special agent with the FBI ran out of the building next and “engaged in a gun battle” with Meehan, who was shot twice, according to court documents.

Meehan got back inside his truck and drove away. Police found him being treated for his gunshot wounds at Vigo County Regional Hospital, according to court documents.

Authorities recovered a gun, three Molotov cocktails and additional ammunition in Meehan's truck, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ferency died shortly after being shot. The Terre Haute Police Department identified him as a 30-year veteran with the department and an FBI Task Force officer since 2010.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to IndyStar that Meehan was employed as a correction officer in the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute from 2005 to 2017.

Meehan was arrested on July 7 and has been detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, pending trial.

The murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by lifetime imprisonment or death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Shane Meehan charged in July killing of Detective Greg Ferency