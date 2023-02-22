Man indicted on murder charge in death of Stoughton woman whose body was found behind her home

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was indicted on charges murder charges Wednesday.

A Norfolk County Grand Jury returned a murder indictment against Carter, 40, for the December 2022 death of Amber Buckner. Buckner was found unresponsive in a shed-type building in her backyard.

Carter was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder on January 17. Carter entered a plea of not guilty and was held without bail.

During that January hearing, prosecutors told the court that Buckner was found suffering from 30 stab wounds, defensive wounds on her hands and was found with a four-inch tactical knife protruding from her temple.

Carter was taken into custody days after Buckner was found dead when investigators tracked him to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey also said that Carter and Buckner had a relationship history.

Buckner’s friends told Boston 25 News that the mother of three loved cooking and was working hard to turn her life around after battling drug addiction.

