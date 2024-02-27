Man indicted on murder charge in fatal head-on NKY crash

A man has been indicted on a murder charge stemming from a December crash.

Christopher Jackson is charged with murder, criminal mischief, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders said Jackson was involved in a crash on Industrial Road on Dec. 22.

According to Sanders, witnesses said that Jackson was driving 90 miles per hour when he crashed into another vehicle head-on. The victim was flown to the hospital, where Sanders said they died a few days later.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Jackson admitted to drinking vodka the day of the crash, Sanders added.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged with murder in fatal head-on NKY crash