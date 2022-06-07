Man indicted on murder charge after fatal stabbing at Terre Haute corrections complex

A detainee at a correctional facility in Terre Haute was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday in connection with the death of another man detained at the facility, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Lawrence Taylor, 41, was a detainee at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute. He is accused of fatally stabbing another man incarcerated at the facility multiple times in the neck, face and chest with a metal weapon in January 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, the prosecution said.

The Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute is a medium security federal correctional institution that has 1,348 total male detainees, according to its website.

