Man indicted on murder charge in Hamilton man's beating death

Oct. 7—A man is facing a murder charge for allegedly beating a Hamilton man to death last month at his Knightsbridge Drive residence.

Larry C. Ingram, 58, of the 400 block of Knightsbridge, was fatally assaulted at about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 apparently by a man who called 911 for help, but didn't know where he was.

Kahreem G. Brown, 24, with no address listed, was initially charged with murder by Hamilton police and booked into the county jail. On Wednesday, Brown was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for murder and felonious assault.

According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, Ingram died of blunt force trauma and his death was a homicide

A person called 911 telling the dispatcher. "Some guy might need some help. I just had to beat the crap out of some guy. Because I just had to."

Dispatchers called back several times when the caller hung up after saying he didn't know his location in Hamilton.

With the help of a cellular service provider and another call from the man, the residence was located.

In the final call, person said, "there's been an accident. I put my hands on his quite bad."

The caller did not believe the injured man was breathing.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey's courtroom.