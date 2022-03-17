Man indicted on murder charges 11 years after Butler Twp. shooting

Mar. 17—A South African man accused of shooting and killing another man in an attempt to take his identity 11 years ago in Butler Twp. has been indicted.

Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 44, is facing two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault in the death of 25-year-old Zenzele Davis Mdadane, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Madonda is accused of luring Mdadane to the Dayton area and shooting him in a wooded area in the 10000 block of Frederick Pike.

Both men knew each other and had received U.S. work visas, according to the prosecutor's office. A few days before killing Mdadane, Madonda robbed and fatally shot a bank vice president in Akron, according to a press release.

"Then, just a few days later, on Feb. 19, 2011, the defendant lured the victim to Dayton with plans to murder him and assume the victim's identity," the prosecutor's office said.

Madonda reportedly stole the victim's belongings and then fled to New Mexico.

On March 20, 2011, Madonda shot and killed two men inside a New Mexico hotel and then fled to Texas, according to the prosecutor's office. Texas Rangers found him in a motel room and arrested him. Investigators found a gun in Madonda's vehicle that was reportedly used in all four homicides.

Madonda was prosecuted in New Mexico and sentenced to 30 years in prison, and he is currently being prosecuted in Akron, according to the prosecutor's office.

Once his case in Akron concludes he will be brought to Montgomery County to face charges.