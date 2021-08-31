Man indicted on murder charges in 2015 death of Springfield woman

Aug. 31—An Ohio prison inmate is charged with murder in the 2015 death of a Springfield woman.

Thomas Albert, 38, was indicted Monday by a Clark County grand jury in connection to the death of Candance Prunty, according to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll.

Prunty, 26, was shot and killed in October 2015 at her house on West Mulberry Street. Family members found her on the kitchen floor after she didn't show up to get her children from school. Prunty's sons were 1, 4 and 7 at the time of her death.

Albert was indicted on three counts of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence. Springfield Police Division detective Ron Jordan told the News-Sun that information about the case was presented Monday afternoon before a grand jury, resulting in the indictment.

Albert is in prison on counts of attempted murder and aggravated robbery from Franklin County, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction. He has been an inmate since July 28, 2018.