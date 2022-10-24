Man indicted on murder charges in Mother’s Day shooting of ex-girlfriend on US-35

A grand jury has indicted the suspect in a deadly mother’s day shooting.

Jamar Hayes, 26, is facing charges related to the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend 32-year-old Shauna Cameron, according to a release.

On May 8, officers were called to Miami Valley Hospital in regard to a shooting victim. The victim, identified as Cameron, later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Police determined the shooting happened on US-35 near Woodman Drive when the car Cameron was in was shot at by an occupant in another car.

Hayes is alleged to be the shooter and occupant of that car.

Hayes was on run the until just over two weeks ago when U.S. Marshals arrested him in Dayton.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and felonious assault.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Hayes on:

Two counts of Murder

Four counts of Felonious Assault

One County of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Hayes is currently being held on a $2.5 million bond at Montgomery County Jail.

