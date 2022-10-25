Man indicted on murder charges in shooting deaths of 2 people in New Hampshire

A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in New Hampshire, officials announced Tuesday.

A Coos County grand jury returned indictments charging Craig Keville, 33, on two counts of first-degree murder for purposely causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith LaBelle, by shooting them with a firearm inside of a home on North Main Street in Gorham on April 27, 2022, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

Formella said Keville was also indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the deaths of Banks and LaBelle, as well as three counts of falsifying physical evidence for disposing of a Ruger pistol, a soft handgun case, and a bill of sale.

Additionally, Keville is facing misdemeanor simple assault charges for allegedly causing unprivileged physical contact with Banks on April 26, 2022.

The killings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

