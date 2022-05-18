Man indicted in murder of Dixie Queen employee, DA says

A late-night fast-food run that turned into an argument and a deadly shooting in January has led to the murder indictment.

A grand jury on May 17, indicted Quandaryus House on a count of first-degree murder.

House is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

On Jan. 15, at approximately 12:30 AM, House and a woman drove to a Dixie Queen, which is in the 1100 block of South Bellevue Boulevard.

After placing an order at the speaker box, the couple moved up to the drive-through window where they tried to change their order and began arguing with an employee, 18-year-old Maresha Williams, the DA said.

The two eventually got their food and left.

House and the woman returned a short time later, with House in the driver’s side back seat.

The car pulled up to the drive-through window again and House began shooting into the store, the DA said.

Williams was hit in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

