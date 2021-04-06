Man indicted for murder in Kettering gas station shooting case

Apr. 6—A Trotwood man has been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place at a Kettering BP gas station while officers were inside.

Jaleel Brooks, 21, is facing charges of murder and felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is due back in court on Thursday for an arraignment. He is currently in Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.

Kettering police began the investigation when officers were inside the BP gas station on Smithville Road and heard gunshots outside, authorities said.

"The investigation determined the defendant was a backseat passenger in a motor vehicle in the gas station lot. The defendant exited the vehicle and fired numerous rounds at the vehicle's driver, striking the driver and another backseat passenger. The driver, identified as 21‐year‐old Anthony E. Gray, Jr., of Dayton, was struck multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene," The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

A second person was shot in the leg and survived, prosecutors said, and Brooks was taken into custody without incident.