Man indicted for murder in machete, car attack at Dayton park

Aug. 5—A man indicted Friday for murder is accused of attacking a New Lebanon man with a machete and then running him over with a car at a Dayton park.

Daniel Burder Anderson, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault in the July 28 death of 59-year-old Daniel J. Thomas.

Police were called at 11:56 p.m. July 28 to the parking lot for Triangle Park in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a person possibly struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

Anderson is is accused of hitting Thomas repeatedly with a machete as Thomas tried to get away, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Anderson also ran over Thomas with a vehicle, court documents stated.

"Anderson claims that Thomas made threats to harm Anderson's mother," an affidavit read.

Anderson is held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.