Man indicted for murder in Middletown bar fight that turned fatal

Mar. 3—A Butler County grand jury indicted a Middletown man for murder and felonious assault following a fatal bar fight last week in Middletown.

Brian Ingram, 51, was originally charged with felonious assault after he allegedly punched and kicked a man Thursday night in the Middletown bar. Ingram was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing Friday on the felonious assault charge in Middletown Municipal Court.

Then the man he allegedly assaulted, Phillip Taulbee, 56, of Middletown, died Friday night at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being transferred from Atrium Medical Center, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Ingram was located by Middletown police Thursday night, arrested and charged, according to police.

Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Ingram's bond at $250,000 during last week's arraignment.

Police were called to Billy T's, 4304 Tytus Ave., at 8 p.m. Thursday for a bar fight. Officers found Taulbee had been severely assaulted.

In a 911 call to police, a woman said a man was "knocked out" and lying in the ground.

"His head hit the concrete hard," she told a dispatcher. She said the man was breathing.

She said the alleged assailant was seen leaving in a red truck.

Police said a video of the fight won't be released until the investigation is complete. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ryan Morgan at 513-425-7735.