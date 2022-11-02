Man indicted for murder set for settlement this week

Nov. 1—Jason Chad Turner, indicted for murder, is on a settlement docket in Judge Chadwick Wise's court at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Turner entered a not guilty plea and waived his arraignment on June 9, 2022.

Turner was indicted on Feb. 24, 2022. He had been arrested for murder on Nov. 1, 2021, after a confrontation on his property with his brother, George Michael Turner. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported at the time that Jason shot George twice, resulting in his death.

Jason was taken into custody without incident at the time and released on a $150,000 bond on Nov. 9, 2021.

The New Courier spoke to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin to check on the status of the case. He said it is pending trial.