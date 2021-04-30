Man indicted for murder in shooting death of his mother's boyfriend in Dayton

Apr. 30—A man was indicted for murder in the shooting death earlier this month of his mother's boyfriend inside the Dayton home where they all lived.

Dillon Wayne Engle, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, in the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Brian Jacobs.

Crews responded around 12:20 a.m. April 20 to a home in the 700 block of Gondert Avenue after a woman reported her grandson shot Jacobs, according to 911 dispatch logs.

When crews arrived, they found Jacobs dead. He had been shot one time in the head, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Dayton police took Engle into custody at the home. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on $1 million bond.

Engle's mother saw her son shoot Jacobs, according to Dayton Municipal Court and police.