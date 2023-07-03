Man indicted for murder in shooting of Middletown woman during roommate dispute

Jul. 3—A Middletown man has been indicted for murder in the shooting death of a woman last month at a Howard Avenue residence.

Richard Shelby Adkins, 37, was initially charged with felonious assault on June 11 after allegedly shooting a woman when a disagreement between roommates turned violent.

The victim, Ciara Cain, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to the head at about 2:38 p.m. and was flown to an area hospital, according to police. She died on June 13 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Following a preliminary hearing in Middletown Municipal Court, Adkins' case was sent to grand jury review.

On Friday, a Butler County grand jury returned indictments for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence against Adkins. The murder charge includes a gun specification that adds three years to a prison sentence if convicted.

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh, but and arraignment had not yet been set on Monday afternoon. He is held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $ 1 million bond.