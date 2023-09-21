Man indicted for murder of his wife in Tanglewood home on the Fourth of July

A Wichita County grand jury has indicted a man for the murder July 4 of his wife in Wichita Falls.

The jury returned the indictment against Cedric Sartin on Sept. 6.

Affidavits filed in the case said Joan Frank, 62, was shot and killed as she sat in a bathtub of her home on Craigmont Street in the upscale Tanglewood addition. Frank was shot in the face and shoulder.

The reports said Frank’s adult daughter saw the shooting occur and saw Sartin go to a bedroom where he shot himself in the head. He was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he recovered from his wound before being arrested Aug. 16.

Frank’s daughter said Sartin, whose address was listed in Chalmette, LA, lived at the Craigmont Street address part of the time.

Sartin remains in the Wichita County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man indicted for murder of his wife in Tanglewood home